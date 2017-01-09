Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West northwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Friday
A chance of freezing rain and sleet after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
A chance of freezing rain and sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain between midnight and 1am, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday
A chance of freezing rain and sleet before 11am, then a chance of freezing rain between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
A chance of freezing rain and sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
A chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
M.L.King Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Leave a Reply