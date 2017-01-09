Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West northwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday A chance of freezing rain and sleet after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of freezing rain and sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain between midnight and 1am, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday A chance of freezing rain and sleet before 11am, then a chance of freezing rain between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of freezing rain and sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.