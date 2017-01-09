Great Bend Post

Tuesday Weather

A winter storm will move across the plains late this week producing a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. Precipitation could start late Thursday night and linger into the morning hours on Sunday. Ice, sleet and snow accumulations could occur across much of the region with hazardous travel conditions possible.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West northwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Friday
A chance of freezing rain and sleet after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
A chance of freezing rain and sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain between midnight and 1am, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday
A chance of freezing rain and sleet before 11am, then a chance of freezing rain between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
A chance of freezing rain and sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
A chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
M.L.King Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

