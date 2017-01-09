Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in Great Bend

On Saturday, January 7 at about 11:15 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Sierra Thorne conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Main Street in the city of Great Bend. The traffic stop was for equipment violations.

The driver was identified as Jesse Crumm, age 51 of Stafford.

During the course of the investigation it was discovered Crumm was driving on a revoked driver’s license and is a habitual violator as well as various insurance and registration violations. Further investigation revealed Crumm to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Crumm was arrested and booked into the Barton County Jail for the drug-related charges and the applicable traffic charges. Crumm posted a $10,000 bond and was released. The investigation is ongoing.