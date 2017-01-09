Patricia Laura Moore

Moore, Patricia Laura

89, of Wichita, Ks passed away on January 6, 2017. She was born on December 10, 1927 to Tony and Mary Straub in Claflin, Ks. She was the last surviving sibling from her family of nine children; Ray Straub, Delores Schochtermeyer, Milton Straub, Bernadine Bridges, Katherine Straub, Vernon Straub, Walter Straub, and Dorothy Hamilton. Patty worked as a cook and housekeeper at Great Bend Medical Center for 46 years. She was well known for her positive attitude and strong work ethic. She was married to Roy Moore for 48 years. Besides working full time, she was also Roy’s primary care giver for many years, until his passing. Mrs. Moore is survived by her sons, William Moore (Betty) of Tucson, AZ, and Robert Moore (Suzette) of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Bill Moore, Terry Moore (Tina), Kelsey Moore and Taylor Moore; great-grandchildren, Mikaela Moore, Bethany Moore, Josie Moore, Michael Moore, Jacob Moore, Annalise Moore; great-great-grandchildren, CJ Moore and Jordan Moore; her special Wichita nieces, Mame Dick and Mary Spade. She was a long time member of St. Rose of Lima in Great Bend, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and St. Catherine of Siena. Rosary will be officiated by Father PJ Voegeli, 7pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 and Funeral Mass will be 10:30, Wednesday, January 11, 2017, both at St. Catherine of Siena, 3636 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS Burial to follow mass in Great Bend. Memorial has been established in her name with St. Catherine of Siena. Downing & Lahey West. Tributes may be sent to the family via www.dlwichita.com