The Great Bend Panther boys and girls bowling teams got their seasons started Saturday in Wichita at the Bishop Carroll Bakers Bowling Tournament.

The Panthers boys finished 5th in the 28 team field while the girls took 3rd. The top 5 teams in the tournament picked up medals.

Both teams are in action tomorrow at home as the Panthers host Dodge City in Western Athletic Conference Action at the Walnut Bowl. Balls start rolling at 3:00 p.m.