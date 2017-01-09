Monday Weather

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly clear toward daybreak, with a low around 42. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 9 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 9 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Thursday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 13.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of snow after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 22.
Friday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 11.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 27.
Saturday Night
A chance of snow and sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
A chance of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Leave a Reply