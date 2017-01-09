Monday Weather

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly clear toward daybreak, with a low around 42. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 9 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 9 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night Cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday A 50 percent chance of snow after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 22.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night A chance of snow and sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.