Monday Weather

It will be a nice start to the week as winds become south. Sustained speeds from 20 to 30 mph, with 35 to 40 mph gusts, are likely on Monday. Highs on Monday, are expected to be in the upper 40s, which will be about 10 degrees warmer. On Tuesday, winds will become west from 10 to 15 mph which would enable even warmer air to spread into Kansas.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly clear toward daybreak, with a low around 42. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 9 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 9 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Thursday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 13.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of snow after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 22.
Friday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 11.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 27.
Saturday Night
A chance of snow and sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
A chance of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

