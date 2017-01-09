Great Bend Post

KBCA High School Basketball Rankings (1/9/17)

kbcaKBCA Basketball Rankings 1/9/17

6A Girls
1. Wichita South
2. Manhattan
3. Olathe South
4. Olathe East
5. Blue Valley North
6. Shawnee Mission Northwest
7. Lawrence
8. Derby
9. Gardner-Edgerton
10. Washburn Rural

5A Girls
1. Newton
2. Leavenworth
3. St. Thomas Aquinas
4. Salina Central
5. Bishop Carroll
6. Maize
7. De Soto
8. KC Schlagle
9. Emporia
10. Liberal

4A D1-Girls
1. KC Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. McPherson
4. Baldwin
5. Rose Hill
6. Labette County
7. Andover Central
8. Paola
9. Towanda-Circle
10. Abilene

4A D2-Girls
1. Girard
2. Clay Center
3. Columbus
4. Jeff West
5. Holton
6. Baxter Springs
7. Andale
8. Santa Fe Trail
9. Concordia
10. Haven

3A Girls
1. Hugoton
2. Thomas More Prep
3. Kingman
4. Council Grove
5. Erie
6. Rossville
7. Hesston
8. Caney Valley
9. Riley County
10. Nemaha Central

2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Meade
3. Moundridge
4. Kiowa County
5. Hoxie
6. Jefferson County North
7. Rosalia-Flint Hills
8. Wabaunsee
9. Washington
10. Chase County

1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Centralia
2. Olpe
3. Dighton
4. Hanover
5. Goessel
6. Beloit-St.John’s/Tipton
7. Coldwater-South Central
8. South Barber
9. Norwich
10. Thunder Ridge

1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Cunningham
2. Ingalls
3. Waverly
4. Hartford
5. Otis Bison
6. Grainfield/Wheatland/Grinnell
7. Rexford-Golden Plains
8. Almena-Northern Valley
9. Southern Cloud
10. Minneola

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys
1) OP-Blue Valley Northwest
2) OP- Blue Valley North
3) Olathe Northwest
4) Lawrence Free State
5) Topeka-Washburn Rural
6) Wichita Southeast
7) Derby
8) OP-Blue Valley
9) Wichita East
10) Lawrence

5A Boys
1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
2. Salina Central
3. St. Thomas Aquinas
4. Goddard Eisenhower
5. Wichita Heights
6. Liberal
7. Maize
8. Shawnee Heights
9. Topeka Seaman
10. St. James Academy

4A-Div 1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Ottawa
3. Basehor Linwood
4. KC Piper
5. Hays
6. Wamego
7. Eudora
8. McPherson
9. Abilene
10. Buhler

4A-Div 2-Boys
1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Holcomb
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Andale
5. Scott City
6. Topeka Hayden
7. Rock Creek
8. Burlington
9. Girard
10. La Cygne-Prairie View

3A Boys
1. Norton
2. Hesston
3. Marysville
4. Nemaha Central
5. Gypsum-SE of Saline
6. Erie
7. Humboldt
8. Hugoton
9. Wellsville
10. Galena

2A Boys
1. St. John – Hudson
2. KC Christian
3. Lawrence-Bishop Seabury
4. Troy
5. Ness City
6. Spearville
7. Salina-Sacred Heart
8. Holton-Jackson Heights
9. Hillsboro
10. Elbing-Berean Academy

1A-Div 1Boys
1. St. Francis
2. St. John’s/Tipton
3. Hanover
4. Olpe
5. Osborne
6. Lebo
7. Montezuma-South Gray
8. Centralia
9. Dighton
10. Doniphan West

1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Otis Bison
2. Caldwell
3. Logan
4. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
5. Hartford
6. Hutch-Central Christian
7. Attica
8. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
9. Wilson
10. Rozel-Pawnee Heights

