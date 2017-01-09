Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Kansas elementary school playground destroyed in fire

by Leave a Comment

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a weekend fire at an elementary school.

Fire crews responded to the fire Saturday at the playground at Adams Elementary School in the 1000 Block of North Oliver in Wichita.

There were no injuries. The playground equipment was destroyed.

Police asked the public for help to identify anyone who might be responsible for the fire.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *