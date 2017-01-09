Kansas deputies make arrest, seize $37K in cash after I-70 stop

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

Just before 1:30 on Monday, a Saline County deputy stopped a Ford F-150 pickup traveling westbound on I-70 just west of the Hedville-Culver exit. The truck was traveling at 86-miles-per hour, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

During the stop the deputy discovered the driver David W. Buck, 50, Las Vegas, NV., was in possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

During a further search, the deputy discovered $37,700 in cash in the bed of the pickup.

Buck was booked into the Saline County Jail on requested charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.