GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: Stay Strong, Stay Healthy Informational Program

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn session titled, “Stay Strong, Stay Healthy Informational Program” on Wednesday, January 11, from 12 – 1 p.m. at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th).

This program will also be held Friday, January 13, at the Sr. Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) starting at 1 p.m.

Join Donna Krug, Barton County FCS Agent, and learn about an 8 week exercise program starting in January that is designed to increase an aging adult’s access to a safe, structured and effective strength training program. Over 8 weeks, participants learn exercises to improve their strength, flexibility and balance. Participants are made to feel comfortable regardless of their current fitness level so they can safely participate and gradually build the strength beneficial to health. Come to one of these introductory classes to hear about the program and how it may be beneficial to you.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrc.kscoxmail.com.