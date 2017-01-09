Cop Shop (1/6 – 1/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (1/6)
Injury Accident
At 7:55 a.m. an accident was reported at 2821 Forest Avenue.
Fire
At 2:41 p.m. a fire was reported near K-96 Highway at MM 169.
Traffic Arrest
At 5:26 p.m. Gage Dewald was arrested in the 600 block of NW 30 Avenue for driving while revoked. Booked into jail.
Warrant Arrest
At 6:41 p.m. Shawnda Galliant was arrested at 195 SW 52 Avenue on Hoisington Municipal warrant.
1/7
Non Injury Accident
At 12:36 p.m. an accident was reported at 1st Road 7 Avenue S in Ellsworth. Out of county.
Traffic Arrest
At 11:13 p.m. a subject was arrested at 2nd Street & Main Street for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Warrant Arrest
At 11:15 p.m. Christopher M. Hughes was arrested at 24th Street & Main Street on a GBMC warrant for contempt of court.
1/8
Traffic Arrest
At 1:33 a.m. a driver was arrested for DUI at 10 NE 30 Road.
