Cop Shop (1/6 – 1/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (1/6)

Injury Accident

At 7:55 a.m. an accident was reported at 2821 Forest Avenue.

Fire

At 2:41 p.m. a fire was reported near K-96 Highway at MM 169.

Traffic Arrest

At 5:26 p.m. Gage Dewald was arrested in the 600 block of NW 30 Avenue for driving while revoked. Booked into jail.

Warrant Arrest

At 6:41 p.m. Shawnda Galliant was arrested at 195 SW 52 Avenue on Hoisington Municipal warrant.

1/7

Non Injury Accident

At 12:36 p.m. an accident was reported at 1st Road 7 Avenue S in Ellsworth. Out of county.

Traffic Arrest

At 11:13 p.m. a subject was arrested at 2nd Street & Main Street for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:15 p.m. Christopher M. Hughes was arrested at 24th Street & Main Street on a GBMC warrant for contempt of court.

1/8

Traffic Arrest

At 1:33 a.m. a driver was arrested for DUI at 10 NE 30 Road.