Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/6 – 1/8)

1/6

BOOKED: Douglas Kelly on Great Bend Municipal Court order for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Mark Thomas of St. John on Stafford County Sheriff’s Office case for battery, bond is set in lieu of $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Lisa Smith of Hoisington for a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Ticey Marie Reed on Barton County District case for criminal threat, bond is set in lieu of $5,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Marcela Cerna-Gonzalez on a Great Bend Municipal Court order for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Gage Dewals of Great Bend on a Barton County Court case for DWS second conviction, bond in lieu of $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Virdiana Dominguez of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond in lieu of $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Monica Snow of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for FTA, bond in lieu of $500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Shawnda (Galliant) Owen on a Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $135.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Kyle Dreiling on Central Kansas Community Corrections order for incarceration.

RELEASED: Monica Murray of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for theft after posting a $5,000.00 bond.

RELEASED: Juana Flores of Great Bend on case after serving her one-day sentence.

RELEASED: Angela Frost of Larned on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S. Ellinwood Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond is set at $758.00 cash only after receiving order of release from Ellinwood Municipal Court for Ellinwood Municipal Court warrant. Posted a $2,500.00 surety bond through TNT Bonding.

RELEASED: Aurthur A. Mulch on Stafford County District Court case by order of the court.

RELEASED: Ticey Marie Reed on Barton County District case for criminal threat after posting a $5,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Gage Dewals of Great Bend on a Barton County Court case for DWS second conviction, posted a $2,500.00 surety bond through A1 Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Lisa Smith of Hoisington for a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, posted a $10,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Mark Thomas of St. John on Stafford County District Court case for domestic battery on $2,500.00 OR bond per Judge Walters.

RELEASED: Monica Snow of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for FTA after posting a $500.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Jason King of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, posted a 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Cody Crawford of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery after posting a $5,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Virdiana Dominguez of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation after posting a $10,000.00 surety bond.

1/7

BOOKED: Elizabeth M. Martinez of Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Christopher Hughes of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal warrant for contempt of court, bond was set at $1,186.00 cash.

RELEASED: Shawnda (Galliant) Owen of Great Bend posted a $135.00 cash bond on a Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Austin Aumiller of Great Bend for a Barton County District Court case for sentence served in full.

1/8

BOOKED: Jesse Crumb of Stafford County on a Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle not registered, inoperable tag lamp, no proof of current insurance, habitual violator and revoked or suspended license. Bond was set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Kendall Biddle of Winfield on a Barton County District Court case for DUI under 21 and speeding, bond was set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Bradley Bownes of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal case for battery DV, bond is $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Joseph Orosco of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended, tag not assigned to vehicle, and vehicle not registered, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Alberto Montelongo Jr. of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $1,000.00 C/S. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Bradley Bownes of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal case for battery DV after posting a $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Kendall Biddle of Winfield on a Barton County District Court case for DUI under 21 and speeding after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jesse Crumb of Stafford County on a Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle not registered, inoperable tag lamp, no proof of current insurance, habitual violator, and revoked or suspended license. Posted a surety bond of $10,000.00 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Colby Hopkins on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after serving his time.

RELEASED: Marcela Cerna-Gonzalez on Great Bend Municipal Court order for serve sentence after serving.

RELEASED: Kyle Dreiling on Central Kansas Community Corrections for serve sentence after serving.

RELEASED: Joseph Orosco of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended, tag no assigned to vehicle, and vehicle not registered after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Alberto Montelongo Jr. of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond. Released on GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond. Both bonds through TNT Bail Bonding.