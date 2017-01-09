Barton County Attorney Doug Matthews says goodbye….. sort of….

Barton County Commissioners Monday recognized County Attorney Doug Matthews for outstanding community service. Matthews, who has been the Barton County Attorney for the past 12 years, did not seek re-election as former assistant Amy Mellor ran unopposed and was sworn in Monday as the new County Attorney. Matthews meanwhile was recognized and given a clock for his 12 years of service.

During his time as Barton County Attorney, Matthews office was criticized for moving too slowly or not at all on certain cases that had been brought to the office for possible prosecution. In response, Barton County Commissioners approved an additional assistant attorney to help with the heavy caseload.

As it turns out, the new assistant county attorney is Doug Matthews who will now be working in the office that he once ran.