Woman, son who died in Kansas pond are identified

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (AP) — A mother and son from California who died after falling through ice on a pond in Kansas have been identified as 44-year-old Polly Claassen and 8-year-old Trent Claassen.

Investigators say the woman and her son went through the ice Friday at William Pack Memorial Park in Moundridge.

The boy’s 43-yer-old father was also on the ice when it broke. He was treated and released.

Polly Claassen died at Newton Medical Center and Trent Claassen died at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The Claassens were visiting from California when the tragedy occurred.

Relatives released a statement late Saturday thanking everyone who helped the Claassen family and the Moundridge community for its support.

