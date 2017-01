Panthers 4th @ Salina South Invitational – Results

Salina South Invitational Team Scores

1. Colby, KS 116.5

2. Great Bend, KS 114.5

3. Salina Central, KS 112.0

4. Wichita West, KS 100.5

5. Hutchinson, KS 95.5

6. Junction City, KS 88.5

7. Salina South, KS 83.5

8. Wichita Northwest 70.0

9. Ottawa, KS 53.5

10. Plainville, KS 49.0

106: Drew Liles (Great Bend) – 2nd

Round 1 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Kyson Harmison (Salina High School Central) (Fall 0:23)

Round 2 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Ezekiel Rizo (Wichita Northwest) (Fall 1:33)

Round 3 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Rathe Aschenbrenner (Colby High School) (Fall 3:56)

1st Place Match – Brian Gates (Hutchinson) over Drew Liles (Great Bend) (TF 15-0 4:04)

113: Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) – 4th

Round 1 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Kurt Schroeder (Colby High School) (Dec 7-3)

Round 2 – Brandon Fiedler (Wichita West) over Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) (Dec 10-5)

Round 3 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Kaden Castleberry (Ottawa Cyclones) (TF 16-0 3:54)

3rd Place Match – Josh Tarbox (Hutchinson) over Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) (Dec 5-4)

120: Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) – 3rd

Round 1 – Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) over Carson Ochoa (Salina South) (Dec 7-0)

Round 2 – Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) over Dalton Sander (Plainville High School) (Fall 2:34)

Round 3 – Julion Falco (Salina High School Central) over Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) (MD 11-1)

3rd Place Match – Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) over Izaiah Delvalle (Hutchinson) (Dec 4-0)

126: George Weber (Great Bend) – 3rd

Round 1 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Jason Wagoner (Wichita Northwest) (Fall 1:41)

Round 2 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Isaiah Harder (Salina High School Central) (Dec 5-0)

Round 3 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Daniel Atkins (Salina South) (Fall 4:31)

Round 5 – J. Fonseca (Wichita West) over George Weber (Great Bend) (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match – George Weber (Great Bend) over Tanner Reed (Colby High School) (Dec 11-6)

132: Alex Randolph (Great Bend) – 6th

Round 2 – Kevin Robinson (Wichita West) over Alex Randolph (Great Bend) (Fall 0:34)

Round 3 – Jermaine Epps (Wichita Northwest) over Alex Randolph (Great Bend) (Dec 9-8)

Round 4 – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Cody Crawford (Plainville High School) (Fall 0:38)

Round 5 – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Ricky Norval (Ottawa Cyclones) (Fall 1:44)

5th Place Match – Logan Roether (Junction City) over Alex Randolph (Great Bend) (SV-1 7-5)

138: Keaton Sander (Great Bend) – 1st

Round 1 – Keaton Sander (Great Bend) over Kray True (Salina High School Central) (Fall 1:57)

Round 2 – Keaton Sander (Great Bend) over Tyler Marshall (Wichita Northwest) (Dec 6-0)

Round 4 – Keaton Sander (Great Bend) over Lance Page (Hutchinson) (Fall 1:15)

Round 5 – Keaton Sander (Great Bend) over Derrek Sherwood (Salina South) (Fall 1:44)

1st Place Match – Keaton Sander (Great Bend) over Jared Parenti (Ottawa Cyclones) (SV-1 3-1)

145: Gage Fritz (Great Bend) – 1st

Round 1 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Evan Bishop (Salina High School Central) (MD 16-5)

Round 2 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Ethan Jeffries (Salina South) (MD 13-5)

Round 4 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over . Hoover (Wichita West) (Fall 0:43)

Round 5 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Drew Nutt (Ottawa Cyclones) (MD 10-2)

1st Place Match – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Jordan Finnesy (Plainville High School) (MD 15-5)

152: Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) – 6th

Round 1 – John Clark (Junction City) over Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) (Fall 1:37)

Round 2 – Donivyn Will (Salina High School Central) over Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) (Fall 2:12)

Round 3 – Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) over Levi Allen (Hutchinson) (MD 16-4)

5th Place Match – Dalton Welsh (Ottawa Cyclones) over Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) (MD 12-4)

170: Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) – 7th

Round 1 – Xavier Mosca (Wichita Northwest) over Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) (Dec 10-5)

Round 2 – Tayton Webb (Wichita West) over Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) (Dec 4-2)

Round 3 – Terrence Adeleye (Junction City) over Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) (MD 14-6)

7th Place Match – Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) over Brennan Staab (Plainville High School) (Fall 1:49)

182: Hector Olivas (Great Bend) – DNP

Round 1 – Aryus Jones (Junction City) over Hector Olivas (Great Bend) (Fall 1:12)

Round 2 – Ryan Junkermeier (Plainville High School) over Hector Olivas (Great Bend) (Fall 4:50)

Round 3 – Landon Dimitt (Hutchinson) over Hector Olivas (Great Bend) (MD 13-4)

Round 4 – Kenmaj Graham (Wichita Northwest) over Hector Olivas (Great Bend) (Dec 6-2)

285: Noah Presson (Great Bend) – 3rd

Round 1 – Noah Presson (Great Bend) over Tristan Harder (Salina High School Central) (Fall 2:07)

Round 2 – Noah Presson (Great Bend) over Chandler Adamson (Ottawa Cyclones) (Fall 0:43)

Round 3 – Joseph Gilbertson (Wichita Northwest) over Noah Presson (Great Bend) (Fall 1:15)

3rd Place Match – Noah Presson (Great Bend) over Steehl Limon (Hutchinson) (Fall 0:47)