More renovations coming to the Dream Center in Great Bend

The Central Kansas Dream Center raised $150,000 in nine months to make renovations to their second floor at 2100 Broadway in Great Bend. The Dream Center has now set their sights on fundraising for the third-floor renovations.

The Dream Center was formed in 2013 to reach hurting people and restore families.

Director Kimberly Becker says the nonprofit organization is hoping to get started on the third-floor renovation this month by selling more tax credits.

Becker says there are still roughly $120,000 worth of tax credits to be sold.

With the third floor, the Dream Center wants to house married couples who want to enter the programs together, add a prayer chapel, and a medical room with hopes to eventually provide free medical services.

Becker says the renovations will also include an elevator, a lack of one has kept the third floor shut due to the American Disabilities Act.

The Dream Center offers a transitional housing shelter for women, soup kitchen, men’s and women’s discipleship programs that help men and women overcome life-controlling issues, youth living for women between the ages of 18 and 21 who have aged out of the Foster Care System, and a place to get clothing and household items at no cost for those in need.