Monday USD 428 Board of Education Meeting Agenda

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428 – Barton County, 201 South Patton Road

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

January 9, 2017 5:00 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER Mrs. Carter

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS Mrs. Carter

• School Board Recognition Month

The administration, faculty, and staff of USD 428 extend thanks to the USD 428 Board of Education members for their generous volunteer public service.

• R.O.S.E. Award

In the Board of Education’s continuing efforts to recognize individuals or groups for their services to the school district, the R.O.S.E. (Recognizing Outstanding Support of Education) Award was created. The recipient of this month’s R.O.S.E. award is Norbert Muth.

The nominator, Jake Hofflinger, is Norbert Muth’s fellow football and wrestling coach, and Jake wants to tell others of the kind, understanding acts which he has witnessed. Two years ago an eager and energetic student with special needs went out for football, greatly desiring to be on the team. Though the student did not become a player on the school team, Norbert identified him as a manager, and that student proudly helped manage the team throughout the season. Then, at the onset of the wrestling season, Norbert arranged for this student to be a wrestling manager. The student was filled with team pride and fulfilled assignments. In the subsequent year the manager designations were again assigned and fulfilled.

This wrestling season Norbert has encouraged and inspired the student to wrestle for the team. That young man is GBHS’s varsity 75 lb. wrestler. The student practices and, like all team members, strives to improve his athletic and special skills. He has contributed by scoring points for the HS team, and he recently got his first takedown. Coach Norbert, with compassion and willingness, has gone above and beyond to help this young man build skills to become part of the team. Norbert’s whole-team leadership is to be admired. Thanks, Norbert!

3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS Mrs. Carter

None

4. COMMUNICATIONS Mrs. Carter

• Board Members’ Comments

• USD 428 Education Foundation

• Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS Mrs. Carter

None

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. GBHS Student Council: Community Service Project Mrs. Carter

In the prior three years the GBHS Student Council has facilitated a BOE-approved all-day school-wide Community Service Day. The high school students, supervised by high school teachers, fulfilled service projects at various sites in the local area for charitable, educational, religious, and governmental organizations. Following completion of their tasks, the students received positive comments.

At this time the GBHS Student Council requests BOE permission to carry out another all-day character-building Community Service Project on April 26, and sponsors Andrea Stalcup will attend the BOE meeting with specific details. Students’ tasks would be similar to those of 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 (painting, picking up trash, planting trees, and more). Sites could include schools as well as Brit Spaugh Park and Zoo, the Court House, the Humane Society, the Soup Kitchen, the Barton County Landfill, and more. Related details, such as transportation, budget, lunch, adult sponsorship, etc., have been studied. The administration recommends approval.

B. Approval of BOE Policies Mrs. Carter

On 12/12/16 the BOE members heard a first reading of the following policy additions, revisions, and deletions. At this second reading the administration recommends approval. (Folders 6,B)

Revision CN Public Records

New DFAB Standard of Conduct for Federally Funded Contracts

New DP Collection Procedures

Revisions EE Food Services Management

Revision GAK Personnel Records

Revision GBU Ethics

Revision JBC Enrollment

Revision JBCA Homeless Student

Revision JBCA Homeless Students Regulations and Complaint Form

New JBCB Foster Care Students

Revision JGC Health Assessments and Physicals

Revision JGCB Inoculations

Revision JGFGBA Student Self-Administration of Medication

Revision JRB Release of Student Records

Inc. New Title MI Kansas Education Systems Accreditation

C. Fundraiser Requests for 2017-2018 Mrs. Carter

To fulfill plans for organizations’ fundraising during the 2017-2018 year, the administration has received specific requests (timing and types of fundraisers) from the schools’ parent-organization representatives for BOE consideration. The administration recommends approval. (Folder 6.C)

D. First Reading of 2017-2018 School Calendar Mrs. Carter

Development of the 2017-2018 school calendar is in process, and a draft is being presented for BOE review and input.

E. Superintendent Search Information Mrs. Carter

BOE members may consider initiating a superintendent search. A superintendent-search firm has provided proposal booklets entitled The Search and Selection of a Superintendent of Schools are available for review. The administration requests BOE input and direction.

F. KESA Update Mrs. Carter

As noted at the BOE meeting of 10/10/16, the Kansas Education Systems Accreditation KESA) is the new way through which school systems will be accredited in Kansas (as a whole system or district instead of by individual buildings, with state assessments being a small part of criteria considered for accreditation). Mr. Thexton will provide an update.

G. Representatives to Education Foundation Trustees Mrs. Carter

BOE Member Joyce Carter and Teacher Brenda McCulley have fulfilled terms as representatives on the Education Foundation’s board of trustees. Current BOE members wishing to be considered for the position should contact Khris Thexton showing interest. The administration recommends BOE approval a board member as well as a teacher to assume those posts.

7. CURRICULUM AND INSTRUCTION Mrs. Carter / Mr. Popp

A. MTSS Interventions Update

The USD 428 MTSS system has been in place since the beginning of the year. The process has been working for a number of students across the district. There is still work needing to be done to fine tune the process, but the progress so far is positive.

B. Recruitment Season

It is now the start of recruitment for teachers. Principals will be attending recruitment fairs across the state and into other states. This is an ongoing process that our principals have been very successful with in the past. Hopefully that trend will continue.

C. Curriculum Meeting Minutes (Folder 7,C)

Curriculum Steering Committee: (The next meeting is scheduled on 1/31/17.)

Professional Development Council (PDC): 12/12/16.

8. BUSINESS / OPERATIONS / CLERK /STATE AND FEDERAL PROGRAMS Mrs. Carter / Mr. Thexton

A. Long-Range Facility Planning

The administration welcomes BOE input regarding the important process of long-range facility planning.

B. Update on Summer Projects

C. Security Cameras on Buses

9. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT Mrs. Carter / Mr. Thexton

A. Approval of Grant Receipt and Application Submission

• Cindy Sandy, Eisenhower KRR Program Director, has received a $1,000 Healthy Habits for Life grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

• Holly Tittel, GBMS Library Media Specialist, requests approval to apply for a Lowes Toolbox for Education Grant. Funds, if granted, will be used to purchase new tables, chairs, couches, charging stations, etc., for the MS library.

B. Legislative Update

10. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION Mrs. Carter / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

11. EXECUTIVE SESSION Mrs. Carter

The BOE will go into executive session.

12. CONSENT AGENDA Mrs. Carter

A. Approval of BOE Mtg. Minutes (December 8 and 12, 2016) (Folder 12,A)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report (Folder 12,C)

Licensed Teacher Retirement

Mrs. Cheryl Muth, Teacher of Grade 4 at Lincoln Elementary School.

13. UPCOMING MEETING DATES Mrs. Carter

•BOE Luncheon Meeting: at noon on January 26, 2017, at Eisenhower Elementary School.

14. ADJOURNMENT Mrs. Carter