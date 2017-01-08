Kansas man jailed after crash into convenience store

HUTCHINSON– A Kansas man is in jail after an accident on Saturday in Reno County.

Just after 7p.m. a pickup driven by Gerald Young, 59, Hutchinson, crashed into the Kwik Shop at 27th & Main Street, according to Hutchinson police.

There were several people in the store, according to police including a 13-year-old.

The child was standing near where the impact happened but was not injured, according to police.

The pickup driver was wearing flip-flops and stepped on some glass when he exited his truck.

He was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center to be tested for possibly being under the influence of prescription drugs and then arrested and taken to the Reno County Correctional Facility for allegedly being under the influence and having no driver’s license.

Hutchinson Fireman responded to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the building after the crash.

This is the second time in recent weeks that someone has crashed into this same store.