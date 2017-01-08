Eagle Career Fair Scheduled for Tuesday

Looking for a job, new career or new opportunity? Explore what some very successful local businesses have to offer during the Eagle Career Fair Tuesday, January 10 from 3-7 p.m. at the KANSASWORKS office, 1025 Main St. in Great Bend.

Participating companies includes Sunflower Diversified Services, Heartland Ag, CUNA Mutual Retirement Services, Fuller Industries and A’viands Food Service in Larned.

The event is sponsored by Eagle Communications and KANSASWORKS.

For more information, contact the Great Bend KANSASWORKS office at 620-793-5445.