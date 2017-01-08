Center for Adult Education in Great Bend keeping diploma hopes alive

Although more jobs are requiring college degrees and other certifications, having a high school diploma is key for employment opportunities and financial rewards.

Through Barton Community College, the Center for Adult Education in Great Bend allows anyone a chance to earn a Kansas State High School diploma through their General Education Development (GED) program.

Program Support Specialist at the Center, Teri Smith, tells us GED orientation begins this week.

Outside of a $50 materials fee for books and software, the GED courses are free of charge.

Smith says with two sessions, the Center will see an average of 10 students participate in each session but their classroom on Main Street is able to accommodate 16 students.

Orientation classes begin Monday, January 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will have another class on Thursday, January 12. The afternoon orientation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 10 and Thursday, January 12. The GED courses will begin the following week at the same times.