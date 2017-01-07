William K. McCoy

William K. “Bill” McCoy 1930 – 2017

GREAT BEND — William K. “Bill” McCoy, 86, died Jan. 6, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Hospital, Great Bend. He was born Nov. 25, 1930, at Norton, the son of George and Margaret (Maher) McCoy. He married Betty J. Zimmerman May 5, 1962, at Great Bend. A long-time Great Bend resident, coming from Norton, Mr. McCoy managed Burke’s Shoe Store and later owned and operated McCoy’s Shoe Store.

Mr. McCoy was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council #862, Great Bend. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, was loved by all and will be missed by many.

Survivors include his wife, Betty McCoy of the home; one son, Matt McCoy and his wife Camille of Lenexa; one daughter, Marisa Thier and her husband Michael of Great Bend; three grandchildren, Aaron Thier, Cade McCoy and Megan McCoy; two great-grandchildren, Delton Thier and Bryson Thier; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Bob McCoy, George McCoy and Charles McCoy; and three sisters, Maxine Wyatt, Ann Kluender and Rita McCoy.

Vigil service with Knights of Columbus Rosary will be at 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore celebrating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Holy Family School Endowment Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.