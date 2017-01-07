Sandra Lee Monroe

GREAT BEND — Sandra Lee “Sandy” Monroe, 71, passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2016, at her family home of sixty years in Great Bend. She was born Jan. 10, 1945 in Jefferson City, Mo., the daughter of Roy E. and Marie H. Lindsey. A Great Bend resident since 1947 and graduate of Great Bend High School, Sandy was a custodian at First United Methodist Church for 23 years. Previously she served as the director of Let’s Help soup kitchen and as a meat wrapper for Dillons in Topeka, KS.

Survivors include her sons; Nathan Monroe and his wife Kristen of San Diego, Calif., Kevin Monroe and his wife Johnnie of Pensacola, Fla., Ryan Monroe and his wife Megan of Dallas, Texas, and Cory Monroe (son/grandson) and his wife Rachel of San Francisco, Calif. Sandy was also survived by three grandchildren, Cameron Monroe, Nicholas Monroe and Wesley StClair. She was the proud great grandparent of Emma Monroe, Layla Monroe, Ellie Mae Monroe, Easton Monroe, Cameron Monroe Jr., Mellina StClair and Tyson StClair. Sandy was preceded in death by one brother, Roy Lindsey Jr., and three sisters, Joanne Johnson, Joyce Koons and Susie Snyder.

Sandy will be remembered for her faith and service to God and to First United Methodist Church, her love of family, especially for her children and grandchildren, her tireless efforts to help children in the community, her inspiring artistic ability and her work with animals.

Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at First United Methodist Church in Great Bend, with the Rev. Lenard Maxwell officiating. Graveside service to follow in Great Bend Cemetery. A memorial has been established for Noah`s Ark Preschool Scholarship Fund at First United Methodist Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

