Pet of the Week – Piper

Piper is a female, spayed, Lab Mix, 1 year old approximately. Heart worm tested NEGATIVE, current vaccines, dewormed, a super sweet personality, and does well on a leash, gets along with other dogs. For more information, contact the Golden Belt Humane Society on South Hwy 281 in Great Bend, or call (620) 792-4297.
Comments
Ezekiel Bujanda says
I would like dog for my little sister because our dog had in February. So I would like to buy this dog. If anybody would get before me that would be fine because there would other dog to adopt.
