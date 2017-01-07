Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, January 9, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the January 3, 2017, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: 13th Month:

-An Accounts Payable Register for the 13th Month, 2016, will be submitted to the Commission. Thirteenth month expenditures include any unpaid bills for a product, service, or utility that has actually been received in 2016.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. RECOGNITION OF SERVICE:

A. RECOGNITION OF SERVICE: County Officials:

-The County recognizes that persons holding elected positions give a great deal of themselves. Elected officials must always be available to the public, taking away time from personal commitments. In light of the service provided to the citizens of Barton County, the Commission will recognize Doug Matthews, County Attorney, for outstanding community service.

V. RECESS FOR SWEARING IN OF OFFICIALS:

-The following officials will be sworn in: Don Davis and Homer Kruckenberg, Commissioners; Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk; Pam Wornkey, Register of Deeds; Amy Mellor, County Attorney and Sheriff Brian Bellendir. James Jordan will be sworn in as the Treasurer, although his term will begin later in the year. The swearing in ceremony will be held at 9:15 am in Courtroom A. Following the ceremony, the County will host a reception in the Courthouse rotunda.

VI. SWEARING IN OF SHERIFF’S OFFICERS – 9:30 a.m.

-Officers of the Barton County Sheriff’s Department will be sworn in.

VII. RETURN – The Commission will return to Chambers at 9:45 a.m.

VIII. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be

heard at this time.

A. ELECTION FOR CHAIRMAN AND CHAIRMAN PRO TEM OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS:

-Nominations are in order for the 2017 Commission Chairman and Chairman Pro

Tem as is allowed under Kansas Statute 19-219. The Board of County

Commissioners consists of Commissioners Don Davis, Homer Kruckenberg,

Jennifer Schartz, Kenny Schremmer and Alicia Straub.

B. RESOLUTION 2017-01: Operating Year 2017 – Requesting Waiver Under K.S.A. 75-

1120a:

-It is standard procedure to request a waiver of the requirements of K.S.A. 75-

1120a relating to the preparation of financial statements and financial reports

each year. The basis is that statements prepared in conformity with this statute

are of no significant value to Barton County nor to the general public.

C. RESOLUTION 2017-02: Designation of the Official County Newspaper:

-Resolution 2017-02 calls for the designation of the official County newspaper.

The newspaper selected must meet the qualifications as prescribed by K.S.A. 64-

101. To meet this statute, and to best reach the citizens of Barton County, the

Commission shall consider the designation of The Tribune.

D. EMERGENCY RISK MANAGEMENT: Local Emergency Planning Committee:

-The Barton County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is comprised

of representatives from the following groups: state/local officials; law

enforcement; firefighting; emergency management; health; hospital; broadcast

media and/or communications media; transportation; local environmental

group; community service/civic group; emergency medical services; and

facilities/industries regulated by SARA Title III. Nominations have been sought for

appointment according to LEPC bylaws. Amy Miller, Emergency Risk Manager,

will provide details.

E. SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Purchase of a Replacement Vehicle:

-The Sheriff is in the process of equipping the detective position. Since the

position was authorized, plans have included an additional department vehicle.

It is the intent of the Commission to authorize the Sheriff to expend up to

$17,500.00 from Equipment Replacement on a vehicle, with the vendor and

actual amount to be provided at a later date. Sheriff Brian Bellendir will provide

details.

IX. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during

the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular

County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-County officials may attend the Hoisington Chamber Banquet on Saturday,

January 14, 2017. The event, held at the Knights of Columbus, 114 N Main,

Hoisington, begins with a 6:30 p.m. social time, followed by a dinner.

-Barton County Office Buildings will be closed Monday, January 16, 2017, for

Martin Luther King Day. The Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office and the

Health Department will also be closed. The Landfill will only be open from 8:00

a.m. until 11:00 a.m. that day. Emergency services will be in normal operation.

B. APPOINTMENTS: -Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

JANUARY 9, 2017

10:00 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Donna Zimmerman,

County Clerk, will discuss regular business.

10:15 a.m. – Carpeting in the Driver’s License Office – Amy Miller, Emergency Risk

Management / Facilities Management, and Gary Bruner, Facilities Leader

10:30 a.m. – KDOT Inspection Services Agreement – Barry McManaman, County

Engineer

11:00 a.m. – Robert Nall, Heartland Towers, will meet with the Commission to

discuss the Susank Tower and the Nex-Tech lease. Dena Popp, 911 Director;

Allen Glendenning, Watkins-Calcara; and staff from Nex-Tech may also attend

this study session.

11:30 a.m. – Sick Leave Buy Back – Matt Patzner, Financial Officer

1:00 p.m. – Chamber Updates – Ellinwood, Hoisington and Great Bend

1:30 p.m. – Program Updates – Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director, and Marissa

Woodmansee, Interim Juvenile Services Director

1:45 p.m. – Juvenile Services Directorship – Ms. Woodmansee

2:00 p.m. – John Debes, Information Technology

2:30 p.m. – Grant program needs, the purchase of replacement chairs and

nursing staff – Shelly Schneider, Health Director

3:00 p.m. – Social Media committee with Commissioner Jennifer Schartz

XI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

XII. ADJOURN.