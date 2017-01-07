GREAT BEND — Mary Elizabeth Boyle, 96, died Jan. 6, 2017, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on Sept. 6, 1920 at Wilsall, Mont., to Paul Vestal and Matilda (Allan) Smith. She was the fourth of five children born to this pioneering couple. She grew up in Salina on the family dairy farm.

Mrs. Boyle graduated from Stewart Beauty School in 1939 and continued to work as a beautician for Schwartz Salon of Beauty for 50 years. She later obtained her Senior Cosmetology License. She met her future husband Archer H. Boyle on a blind date in 1940 in Great Bend and they were married Jan. 14, 1945, in the Methodist parsonage in Great Bend. He died Feb. 20, 2005. During World War II, Mrs. Boyle volunteered with the USO in Great Bend.

Mrs. Boyle completed the Menninger Bible Study course, belonged to Etudian Club, participated in the Great Bend Great Books discussion groups for many years, and completed many courses in stained glass at Barton Community College. She designed and constructed many intricate Tiffany style lamps. She traveled widely in Europe, the United States and China. She was an avid supporter of Christian education and causes. She was particularly fond of the American Bible Society. She was a Rock Chalk fan of University of Kansas basketball.

Mrs. Boyle is survived by her daughter, Dr. Mary Ann Boyle, with whom she shared a home; one sister, Marjorie Lindstrom of Falun; four nieces, Rosalie Hawk of Salina, Barbara Bailey of Tulsa, Okla., Donna Woods of Lodi, Calif., and Linda Poh of Huntington Beach, Calif.; and two nephews, Dr. James Singleton of LaJolla, Texas, and Timothy Paul Trubey of Manhattan. She was preceded in death by one brother, Allan Smith; and two sisters, Alice Trubey and Faith Singleton.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with the Rev. Sue Bishop officiating. Private family burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530