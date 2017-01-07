GREAT BEND — Lucille Kathryn Hickel Branan, 90, died Jan. 2, 2017, at Hopewest Hospice, Grand Junction, Colo. She was born Nov. 3, 1926, at Redwing, the daughter of Emil and Magdelena (Courange) Hickel. She married Leo A. Kaiser April 24, 1945, at Beaver, Kansas. He died Sept. 29, 1961. She then married R. L. “Bob” Branan Jan. 15, 1973, at Claflin. He died Apr. 26, 2008. Mrs. Branan was a lifetime resident of Barton County.

She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, the Altar Society and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3111 Auxiliary, all of Great Bend.

Survivors include two sons, Gary Kaiser and his wife Jackie of Adams, Tenn., and Jim Kaiser and his wife Heidi of Grand Junction, Colo.; two step-sons, Thomas Branan of Claflin, and James P. Branan of Hutchinson; one step-daughter, Laurie Branan of Independence, Kan.; four grandchildren; and one step-grandson. She was preceded in death by one son, Eldon Kaiser; one brother, William Hickel; and two sisters, Eleanor Linsner and Helen Laudick.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Claflin Cemetery. Memorials have been established with Independent Township Library, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

