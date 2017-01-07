GBCF accepting 2017-2018 scholarship applications

Each year Golden Belt Community Foundation helps students realize their dreams with scholarships made possible through the generosity of caring donors. The Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2017-2018 academic year.

New for 2017 is the online search tool. Whether you are in high school, enrolled in college or a returning student, you will be matched with scholarships that fits your educational career. To make applying even easier, students can also import responses from previous applications with the foundation. Students throughout Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford counties are invited to apply online.

The application site is now live at www.goldenbeltcf.org/receive/. Completed applications must be submitted online by 5:00 P.M. CST., Tuesday, March 31, 2017. Paper applications will not be accepted.

Last year, Golden Belt Community Foundation awarded over $50,000 to 50 local students. For questions, please call Sue Cooper, Golden Belt Community Foundation Program Officer, at 620-792-3000 or email gbcf@goldenbeltcf.org.

Golden Belt Community Foundation

At nearly $20 million in total assets and more than 158 funds under management, Golden Belt Community Foundation has been connecting people who care to causes that matter since 1996. Golden Belt Community Foundation exists to provide non-profit organizations in central Kansas with a permanent source of support and to serve as a vehicle for charitable giving for donors. GBCF serves the counties of Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford. For more information about Golden Belt Community Foundation, call (620) 792-3000 or visit their website at www.goldenbeltcf.org.