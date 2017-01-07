Delores I. Potts

Delores I. “Dee” Potts 1934-2017

GREAT BEND — Delores I. “Dee” Potts, 82, died Jan. 6, 2017, at River Bend Assisted Living, Great Bend. Born May 26, 1934, at Great Bend, she was the daughter of August Henry “Gus” and Ethel May (Doonan) Gagelman. She married Loy Eugene “Gene” Potts in July 1970 at Great Bend. He died April 17, 2013. A lifetime Great Bend resident, Mrs. Potts was a teller for Security State Bank and First National Bank, Great Bend, and was a farm wife.

Mrs. Potts was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Cougar Booster Club.

Survivors include two sons, Brian Fischer of Great Bend, and Ronald Potts and his wife Connie of Ellinwood; four daughters, Dana Lloyd of Ellinwood, Cathy Oborny and her husband Mark of Oklahoma City, Okla., Pam Maxwell of Topeka, and Brenda Tallman and her husband Harry of Indianapolis, Ind.; 14 grandchildren, Nakita Adame and husband Kino, Justin Fischer and wife Autumn, Chad Kaiser, Christa Chesmore and husband Charlie, Cami Thomas and husband Josh, Casey Taylor and husband Ronnie, Travis Oborny and wife Nicole, Gerrit Potts, Boyd Potts, Candace Halfhill and husband Emil, Derek Burkett, Jenna Czech and husband Steve, Brandon Tallman and wife Jessica, and Jerad Tallman and wife Tabitha; and 29 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Brenda Fischer; one sister, Eloise Belford; and one son-in-law David Lloyd.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with the Rev. Barbara Jones officiating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 1-9 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, and from 9 a.m. to service time, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials have been established with Albert Fire Department or River Bend Activity Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

