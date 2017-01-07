2 Kan. police officers injured after crash with suspected drunk driver

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Douglas County are investigating an accident involving a suspected drunk driver that injured two police officers.

Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, two Lawrence Police Officers partnered in one vehicle assisted on a traffic stop in the 1500 block of West 23rd Street, according to a media release.

One of the officers remained inside the patrol vehicle. During the traffic stop, a maroon Dodge pickup truck struck the rear of the patrol vehicle while the officer was inside causing significant damage to the rear of the patrol vehicle. The pickup truck fled the scene and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pickup truck drove westbound on West 23rd Street then turned southbound on 59 Highway traveling at high rates of speed. The pursuit ended in Franklin County when the driver of the pickup truck lost control near I-35 and 59 Highway.

The driver, who continued to resist arrest, was then taken into custody. A second Lawrence Police Officer received minor injuries while the process of attempting to arrest the suspect.

The officer who was inside the vehicle when the collision occurred received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries at an area hospital and since has been released. The second officer declined treatment for his injuries.

The 50 year old suspect, identified as Nelson L. Higgins, has been taken into custody on multiple charges.