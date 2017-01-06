Weekend Weather

Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -6. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 13. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. South southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. South southwest wind around 8 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
