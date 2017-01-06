Weekend Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -6. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 13. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. South southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. South southwest wind around 8 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.