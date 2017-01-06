USD 428 Interim Superintendent taking on new responsibilities

As soon as former USD 428 Superintendent Brad Reed submitted his resignation and retirement on December 12, 2016, Khris Thexton slid into the interim position. Thexton has been with Great Bend’s school district since the summer of 2013, serving mostly under the title of Assistant Superintendent.

With nearly a month gone by serving as interim superintendent, Thexton says he is adjusting to the extra responsibility.

Khris Thexton Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/thexton-interim-1.mp3

Thexton noted he has leaned heavily on Dirk Davis and Sharon Jenkins for the maintenance, custodial, grounds, and transportation portion of his position. Assistant Superintendent John Popp and Federal Program Director Tricia Reiser.

Thexton served as Marysville’s Superintendent before coming to Great Bend to become the director of finance, operations, and federal programs.

Although Reed announced his retirement effective June 30th, 2017, the USD 428 Board of Education agreed to a “leave of absence” immediately.

Thexton says the search for a permanent superintendent will be discussed at the school board meeting, Monday, January 9.

Khris Thexton Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/thexton-interim-2.mp3

In documents explaining Reed’s resignation, an explanation stated differences surfaced between Reed and the district and a separation was wanted. Reed’s contract was set to run through the 2017-2018 school year. In the agreement, the school district will pay the remaining portion of the 2016-2017 contract of $135,000 and give Reed an additional $90,000 payout.