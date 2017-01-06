Provost, VP of technology offer resignations at Fort Hays State

HAYS -Two high-ranking administrators have submitted their resignations at Fort Hays State University.

According to a Friday campus update by Interim President Andy Tompkins, Dr. Graham Glynn, the university provost, and Dr. Joy Hatch, vice president for technology, each submitted their resignations.

Glynn’s resignation will be effective at the end of the fiscal year.

“We thank him for his service and look forward to working with him during the remainder of his time with us,” Tompkins wrote. “We will plan to begin a search for his replacement to coincide with the Regents’ search for a new president.”

Glynn was named provost by then-President Mirta M. Martin in February 2015.

Tompkins said Hatch will assist his office with special projects as the university searches for a new director of information technology.

Hatch joined FHSU as the newly created position of vice president for technology in January 2015.

The university’s IT staff will now report to Mike Barnett, vice president for administration and finance. Barnett recently served as acting president of the university after Martin’s November resignation.



Check Hays Post for more as details become available.