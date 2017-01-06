Police: 2 Kansas teens stole pickup, used guns to damage vehicles

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teen suspects on theft and criminal damage charges.

Gavin Miller, 14, and Johnathan Hulse, 15, both of Salina, were arrested by Herington Police on New Year’s Day in a stolen 2016 Ford F350 pickup while it was parked in the 1400 block of Pershing Street in Herington, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The teens reportedly found an extra set of keys for the pickup in the glove box.

The two are also alleged to have used the shotguns in the pickup to shoot and damage two vehicles, in the 300 block of S. Oakdale and the 100 block of W. Hillside.

Both teens are in the juvenile detention center in Junction City

Forrester said investigators talked with the two teens in Junction City Wednesday and one additional arrest is possible.