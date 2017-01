JANUARY 6, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: 50IN REGULAR TV, 14 AND 13IN TIRES, 2004 CHEVY MINI VAN 792-2916

FOR SALE: DELTA TOOLBOX, DIFFERENT SIZED BALLS AND HITCHES, NELSON TRACTOR SPRINKLER, LOOKING FOR: AGGRESSIVE TIRES 2.55OR65.70.17 786-1945

FOR SALE: ARTIFICIAL 7FT CHRISTMAS TREE AND ORNAMENTS 620-639-3622

FOR SALE: EVENPURE HEATER, SAMSONITE LUGGAGE, STAINLESS STEEL BATHROOM SINK 792-5310 OR 282-3957

FOR SALE: RANCH HAND GRILL GUARD, SADDLE, LOOKING FOR: BACK GATE FOR 5FT WIDE 785-531-0751

LOOKING FOR: SEMI AUTOMATIC PISTOL, OAKLEY SUNGLASSES 282-4250

FOR SALE: AKAI STEREO CASSETTE DECK, MEDICINE CABINET, MAGNOLIA BEDDING SET AND MATCHING ACCESSORIES 792-6560

FOR SALE: 2004 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL, DEER BLIND 617-9098

FOR SALE: YAMAHA 175 3 WHEELER, .22 PELLET RIFLE 785-259-5337

LOOKING FOR: PUMP JACK 923-5356

FOR SALE: 5 42FT TRUSSES, 5 DRILL STEM PIPE, LOOKING FOR: WOOD FENCING 786-1512

LOOKING FOR: GUINEA FOWL 793-2111

FOR SALE: GO KART, SEWING MACHINE 639-2038

FOR SALE: OVERSIZED CAMPER 620-639-1770

FOR SALE: FREEZER, ELECTRIC RANGE, 2 9X7 GARAGE DOORS, ROTO TILLER 804-3204

LOOKING FOR: CASE TRACTOR, GERMAN SHEPHERD DOG 285-5152

FOR SALE: WASHER 786-1224

FOR SALE: 20IN WHEELS AND TIRES 620-617-1197

FOR SALE: WALKIE TALKIES, SIZE 42 LEATHER COAT 792-1665

FOR SALE: MOTOR FOR SALE, UTILITY CART 264-0038

FOR SALE: MICHELIN TIRES 2.35.65.16, TIRES AND WHEELS FOR POLARIS/RZR/RANGER, MARLIN LEVER ACTION 30/30 GUN 793-0979

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING AND HAVE A NICE DAY!