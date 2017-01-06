J.V. wrestlers go 2-3 at Larned

Great Bend junior varsity wrestler’s went 2-3 Thursday in the Larned duals hosted by Larned High School. Competing against varsity teams from the area, the Panthers picked up wins against Sublette and Stafford, while dropping close matches to TMP, Larned and Hoisington.

“I was very happy with how our Junior Varsity competed with the varsity teams at Larned,” said wrestling coach Nathan Broeckleman. “Some of our young guys were able to test themselves with some varsity action and earn themselves a varsity letter this week.”

The Junior Varsity will travel to Hays next weekend.

Thomas More Prep – Hays (TMPH) 34.00 Great Bend (GB) 33.00

106: Natalie Garza (GB) over (TMPH) (For.)

113: Double Forfeit

120: Creighton Newell (TMPH) over Owen Ridgeway (GB) (Fall 1:17)

126: Skylar Burkes (GB) over Thomas Lovewell (TMPH) (Dec 4-3)

132: Alex Randolph (GB) over Alec Stults (TMPH) (Fall 4:00)

138: Tucker Rhoades (TMPH) over Junior Sierra (GB) (Fall 1:03)

145: JW Staples (TMPH) over Quan Garcia (GB) (Fall 3:04) 152: Eli Witte (GB) over (TMPH) (For.)

160: Gavin Schumacher (TMPH) over (GB) (For.)

170: Andrew Wettengel (GB) over (TMPH) (For.)

182: Ever Chavez (GB) over (TMPH) (For.)

195: Chris Stecklein (TMPH) over (GB) (For.)

220: Double Forfeit

285: Connor Staab (TMPH) over Edgar Villegas (GB) (Dec 4-1) (TMPH Tie Criteria H 1.00)

Great Bend (GB) 37.00 Sublette (SUBL) 36.00

106: Natalie Garza (GB) over (SUBL) (For.)

113: Double Forfeit

120: Owen Ridgeway (GB) over Tanner Randles (SUBL) (Fall 5:45)

126: Bradon Menzie (SUBL) over Skylar Burkes (GB) (Fall 0:47)

132: Alex Randolph (GB) over Noah Horinek (SUBL) (Fall 2:38)

138: Junior Sierra (GB) over (SUBL) (For.)

145: Quan Garcia (GB) over Xavier Chavarria (SUBL) (Fall 4:00)

152: Eli Witte (GB) over (SUBL) (For.)

160: Reese Garetson (SUBL) over (GB) (For.)

170: Hunter Fanning (SUBL) over Andrew Wettengel (GB) (Fall 3:48)

182: Jamel Roberson (SUBL) over Ever Chavez (GB) (Fall 0:33)

195: Cameron Blankenship (SUBL) over (GB) (For.)

220: Double Forfeit

285: Jesse Garetson (SUBL) over Edgar Villegas (GB) (Fall 2:16) (GB Tie Criteria H 1.00)

Great Bend (GB) 49.00 Stafford (STAF) 12.00

106: Natalie Garza (GB) over Chris Mattox (STAF) (Fall 3:33)

113: Double Forfeit 120: Owen Ridgeway (GB) over (STAF) (For.)

126: Skylar Burkes (GB) over Kenny Sanders (STAF) (Dec 7-0)

132: Alex Randolph (GB) over Ethean Hall (STAF) (Fall 3:16)

138: Junior Sierra (GB) over Zac Fishcer (STAF) (Fall 1:27)

145: Quan Garcia (GB) over Coben Hawkins (STAF) (MD 12-0)

152: Eli Witte (GB) over (STAF) (For.)

160: Double Forfeit

170: Andrew Wettengel (GB) over (STAF) (For.)

182: Ever Chavez (GB) over (STAF) (For.)

195: Salem Lowe (STAF) over (GB) (For.)

220: Double Forfeit

285: Logan Serviss (STAF) over Edgar Villegas (GB) (Fall 1:09)

Larned (LARN) 47.00 Great Bend (GB) 29.00

113: Braydon Lemuz (LARN) over (GB) (For.)

120: Kristopher Nolde (LARN) over Owen Ridgeway (GB) (Fall 0:09)

126: Hunter Fitzpatrick (LARN) over Skylar Burkes (GB) (TF 16-0 5:56)

132: Alex Randolph (GB) over Josh Dooley (LARN) (Fall 5:44)

138: Junior Sierra (GB) over Drew Cobb (LARN) (TF 16-0 6:00)

145: Quan Garcia (GB) over Garrett Mead (LARN) (Fall 3:22)

152: Wes Koch (LARN) over Eli Witte (GB) (Fall 3:18)

160: Double Forfeit

170: Caleb East (LARN) over Andrew Wettengel (GB) (Fall 3:25)

182: Ever Chavez (GB) over (LARN) (For.)

195: Brennan Behnke (LARN) over (GB) (For.)

220: Keaton Thompson (LARN) over (GB) (For.)

285: Jeremiah Slattery (LARN) over Edgar Villegas (GB) (Fall 2:52)

106: Natalie Garza (GB) over (LARN) (For.)

Hoisington High School (HHS) 39.00 Great Bend (GB) 37.00

106: Natalie Garza (GB) over Zach Doss (HHS) (Dec 18-16)

113: Inigo Barrena Carpio (HHS) over (GB) (For.)

120: Owen Ridgeway (GB) over (HHS) (For.)

126: Skylar Burkes (GB) over (HHS) (For.)

132: Alex Randolph (GB) over (HHS) (For.)

138: Junior Sierra (GB) over Dustin Edmonson (HHS) (Fall 5:59)

145: Quan Garcia (GB) over (HHS) (For.)

152: Eli Witte (GB) over Nicholas Long (HHS) (MD 10-1)

160: Sean Urban (HHS) over (GB) (For.)

170: Brinttain Noah (HHS) over Andrew Wettengel (GB) (Fall 1:06)

182: Zach Rubio (HHS) over Ever Chavez (GB) (Dec 7-1)

195: Benjamin Schneider (HHS) over (GB) (For.)

220: Justin Bradley (HHS) over (GB) (For.)

285: Landen Urban (HHS) over Edgar Villegas (GB) (Fall 0:25)