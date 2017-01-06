GREAT BEND — Bernadine Schultz, 67, died Jan. 4, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Born April 7, 1949 at Stockton, she was the daughter of Harold and Iola (Cahail) Schultz. A Great Bend resident since 1968, she was an LPN. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include companion, Lynn Johnson; one son, Don Schindler and his wife Lisa of Newton; one sister, Sheryl Schilowsky and her husband Emery of Grand Island, Neb.; three grandchildren, Carson Schindler, Gage Riech and Gavin Riech. She was preceded in death by one son, Richard Schindler; one brother, Gary Schultz; and one sister, Rosali Reeves.

There will be no services. Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530