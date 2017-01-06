Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/5)

BOOKED: Christopher Shepard of Hays on a Barton County District Court case for DUI, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Juana Flores of Great Bend for BTDC serve sentence.

BOOKED: Deborah Carrasco-Boeckner of Great Bend for GBMC criminal trespass, bond set in lieu of $500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Joshua Williams of Great Bend for BTDC probation violation, bond set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: David Ray Johnson of Great Bend on GBPD warrant for contempt of court, no bond. Need to serve 318 days in jail.

BOOKED: Justin Castaneira of Hoisington on Rush County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond. RCDC warrants for failure to appear, no bond. Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Auston Williams of Great Bend on Goodland Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Casey Krob on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond is set at $1,854.00 cash only.

RELEASED: Raquel Salcido of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal case for battery DV after she posted a $1,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Christopher Shepard of Hays on a Barton County District Court case for DUI after he posted a $1,000.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Tami Palacio of Great Bend Municipal Court warrant with a court order. Palacio was previously released on a BTDC warrant.

RELEASED: Latonia Lee Houtchens on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants by order of the court.

RELEASED: Nancy Salcido on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant by order of the court.

RELEASED: Nancy Salcido-Moncada on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant by order of the court.

RELEASED: Marcos Pascual on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant by order of the court.