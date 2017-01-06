bartonathletics.com – The Barton Community College Wrestling squad participated in the NJCAA Nationals Duals on Thursday in Fort Wayne, Indiana, taking on two fellow nationally ranked teams in the fifteen team tournament held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The No. 18 Cougars took on No. 6 Clackamas Community College in the morning match dropping a 35-14 decision before being bounced from the tournament with a disappointing 28-21 loss to No. 9 Lincoln College. Barton will next return to the mat on Friday, January 13, in Kearney, Nebraska, in the Midwest Duals.

Full Results:

Clackamas CC def Barton CC 35-14

125: Dorian Sapien (CCC) wins by forfeit, CCC leads 6-0

133: Blake McNall (CCC) 5:54 fall over #6 Caysen Smith (BCC), CCC leads 12-0

141: #4 Kurt Mode (CCC) 16-1 tech fall over Isaac Bailey (BCC), CCC leads 17-0

149: #2 Josh Reyes (CCC) 9-3 decision over Sean Taborsky (BCC), CCC leads 20-0

157: Christian Rivas (BCC) 5-4 decision over Joshua Beckler (CCC), CCC leads 20-3

165: #7 Dillon Ulrey (CCC) 5:31 fall decision over Kendall Biddle (BCC), CCC leads 26-3

174: David Kelly (BCC) 6:08 fall over Colt Doyle (CCC), CCC leads 26-9

184: #5 Haszell West (CCC) 4-3 decision over Devon Baker (BCC), CCC leads 29-9

197: Nick Maximov (CCC) 5:11 fall over Ethan Dean (BCC), CCC leads 35-9

285: #8 Brix Brickey (BCC) 15-0 tech fall over Kyle Anderegg (CCC), CCC wins 35-14

Lincoln College def Barton CC 28-21

125: Darvell Flagg (LC) wins by forfeit, LC leads 6-0

133: Jaimie Valdez (LC) 3-2 decision over #6 Caysen Smith (BCC), LC leads 9-0

141: #7 Christian Kanzler (LC) 1:50 fall over Isaac Bailey (BCC), LC leads 15-0

149: Ethan Reel (LC) 10-2 major decision over Sean Taborsky (BCC), LC leads 19-0

157: Christian Rivas (BCC) TB-1 6-5 decision over Shaylan Loomis (LC), LC leads 19-3

165: Kendall Biddle (BCC) 6:26 fall over Daniel Burnley (LC), LC leads 19-9

174: David Kelly (BCC) 5:27 fall over Haggen Meyer (LC), LC leads 19-15

184: #3 Tyree Overton (LC) 5:50 fall over Devon Baker (BCC), LC leads 25-15

197: Ethan Dean (BCC) wins by forfeit, LC leads 25-21

285: #6 Matthew Kent (LC) 6-3 decision over #8 Brix Brickey (BCC), LC wins 28-21