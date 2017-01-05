Kansas teen, juvenile jailed after drug bust

HARVEY COUNTY— An 18-year-old Halstead teen is facing charges after the Halstead Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in Halstead over the New Year’s weekend.

Daniel Smith, 18, was arrested for cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to a child’s misconduct.

Any formal charges will come from the Harvey County Attorney.

A juvenile male was also taken into custody for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His charges will go through juvenile court in Harvey County.