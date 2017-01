CLOUD COUNTY- A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. on Thursday in Cloud County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1991 GMC SUV driven by Tristan L. Mikesell, 15, Sabetha, was westbound on Oat Road five miles southwest of Concordia.

The SUV slid of the roadway, rolled off a bridge and caught on fire.

Mikesell was transported to the Cloud County Hospital.

He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.