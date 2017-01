Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: FULL SIZE TOOLBOX FOR PICKUP, LEAF BLOWER, NELSON TRACTOR SPRINKLER 786-1945

FOR SALE: 1996 FORD RANGER, 1999 DODGE DURANGO 285-6118

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC RANGE, UPRIGHT FREEZER 804-3204

FOR SALE: SNOW BLOWER, LOOKING FOR: UPPER AR15 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: MAYTAG WASHER 786-1224

FOR SALE: 2 TIRES 2.35.70.16 792-5433

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD 792-5636

FREE: WHITE FEMALE SHORT HAIRED INDOOR CAT, CALICO AND STRIPED KITTENS 792-7430

LOOKING FOR: GUINEA FOWL 793-2111

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC MOTOR, UTILITY CART, FLOOR BUFFER 620-264-0038

FREE: DOG 282-7118

FOR SALE: MANY SIZED OVERSHOES 785-445-8950

FOR SALE: 2001 DODGE RAM PICKUP 617-5727

FOR SALE: CHAINSAW, ROTO TILLER 786-9149

FOR SALE: MATTRESS 620-615-0249

FOR SALE: SEWING MACHINE 639-2038

LOOKING FOR: PIGEONS, STRAW BALES 785-324-0550

FOR SALE: JOHN DEER MODEL N MANURE SPREADER, 97 MERCURY GRAND MARQUEE, 81 SUZUKI 100 785-658-5149

FOR SALE: RUBBER STAMPS, VINTAGE VANITY AND MIRROR 617-5136

FOR SALE: RANGE HOOD FAN, FIREPLACE DOORS AND SCREENS620-793-2596

FOR SALE: 2 LAIDES PURSES, QUEEN BED MATTRESS AND BOX SPRINGS 617-6721

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED

JANUARY 5, 2017

