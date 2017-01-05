Great Bend photographer settles into new Main Street location

It is not a new business, but a new location for Images By Emily Photography.

Great Bend residents may have noticed the new sign at 1419 Main Street as Emily Seiwert’s business moved further north. The photography business made the move after the previous tenant, Yours Truly, made their move to their Lakin Avenue location.

Seiwert knew she would have to expand eventually and loves the fact her new spot is attached to Renue Salon & Spa.

Emily Seiwert Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/seiwert-1-1.mp3

Seiwert, a 2011 Great Bend High School graduate, looked into majoring in graphic design during her senior year of high school, but decided to test out photography with classes at Barton Community College.

Emily Seiwert Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/seiwert-2-.mp3

Seiwert was located inside Zarah Mall for nearly two years before making the move to the southwest corner of Main & Broadway Avenue.

Images By Emily Photography handles a wide range of photography services including: senior portraits, family, newborn, baby, engagement, wedding, events and business photos.