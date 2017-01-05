Friday Weather

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -6. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -3. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -4. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 50.