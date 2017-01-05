Friday Weather

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -6. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -3. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -4. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 50.
