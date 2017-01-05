Cop Shop (1/4)

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (1/4)

Warrant Arrest

At 11:53 a.m. officers arrested Cory Little on a Russell County warrant at 1614 Morton Street.

Stroke

At 11:57 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1601 Washington Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:13 p.m. an officer arrested Jeremy Looman at 1408 Kansas on a GBMC warrant.

Theft

At 3:51 p.m. theft of items from the residence was reported at 2316 12th Street.

Chest Pain

At 6:47 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:18 p.m. an officer arrested Nancy Salcido at 401 Almond Street for a GBMC warrant.

1/5

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 1:26 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2713 Morton Street.