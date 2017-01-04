US Senate takes first vote to eliminate Obamacare

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has taken its first vote on the way to repealing Obamacare. The 51-48 procedural tally broke mostly along party lines and officially begins debate on a special budget measure. It’s a precursor to a follow-up bill to repeal Obama’s health care law. Kentucky Republican Rand Paul opposed the measure since it endorses large budget deficits.

President Barack Obama is urging House and Senate Democrats to “look out for the American people.” Those were his parting words after a lengthy closed-door meeting about preserving his health care law. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warns that repeal would throw the insurance marketplace into chaos.