Thursday Weather

Light to moderate snow will spread across the region overnight with some light accumulations possible.

Thursday

Flurries likely with a chance of snow before 3pm, then scattered flurries between 3pm and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -7. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -6. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 7. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 31.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

