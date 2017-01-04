Thursday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include the animal professions from the Animal Medical Center.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Machinery Pete joins Mike for the full hour in his first appearance of the new year.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman.

11:30-12:00 “Chamber Connect Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Chamber of Commerce Director of Sales & Member Services Andrea Bauer along with new staff member Megan Barfield.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory.

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-8P ESPN Radio – “Jalen & Jacoby”

8P-10P ESPN Radio – “Izzy & Spain”

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz”