Search continues for 2 armed, dangerous Kansas burglary suspects

DICKINSON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Dickinson County continue to search for two armed and dangerous burglary suspects.

The Abilene Police Department and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate 26-year-old Wesley “Wes” Page and 22-year-old Tiffi Ann Kado of Abilene, according to a social media report.

Both subjects have outstanding arrest warrants, and are wanted in connection with a series of burglaries that occurred in Dickinson County.

Over the New Year’s weekend, deputies executed four search warrants, three on residents and a vehicle in Abilene, and one on a residence in Enterprise, Kansas and arrested 3 additional suspects.

Investigators recovered items related to several business and vehicle burglaries that occurred in and around the Abilene area.

Page is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on Page and/or Kado’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or Dickinson County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-5DK-TIPS.