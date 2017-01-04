Police: Kan. woman charged after 2-year-olds found locked in room

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a mother on child endangerment charges.

Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police were dispatched to a residence in 800 Block of University in Salina after a complaint of children crying for over 30-minutes, according to police Captain Paul Forrester.

Officers had to remove a window to gain access to the apartment and found two 2-year-old twin girls locked in a bedroom.

A 15-year-old female runaway from Kansas City Missouri was found asleep on a couch inside the apartment.

The mother of the young girls, 28-year-old Deliah Ross told police she left at 9pm to go to work.

She was charged with two counts of endangering a child.

Police placed the twin girls into protective custody.