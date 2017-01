JANUARY 4, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: DURA PLATFORM QUEEN/TWIN BED 620-615-0249

FOR SALE: UTILITY TRAILER, 22 PISTOL, LEAF BLOWER 786-1945

FOR SALE: LEATHER MEN’S COAT, LADIES JEAN JACKET 620-792-2010

FREE: DOG 282-7118

FOR SALE: REFRIGERATOR, GAS STOVE, PORTABLE DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE 785-259-0032

FOR SALE: 2004 DODGE TREPID 2900 GANO 620-639-5604

FOR SALE: MOULDING, DOORS, UNTREATED WOOD 620-253-5056

LOOKING FOR: MAP OF LIMESTONE QUARRIES IN THE AREA 793-9589

FOR SALE: OVER SIZED CAMPER, TIRES 620-639-1770

FOR SALE: 2 GOODYEAR TIRES 2.35.70.16 792-5433

FOR SALE: 2004 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL, DEER BLIND 617-9098

FOR SALE: KU BASKETBALL TICKETS FOR JAN 14TH 785-810-8123

FOR SALE: FIELD SPRAYER TIRES, 24IN CABINET TOP W/SINK AND FAUCET, 30FT COMBINE SICLE 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: MARLIN LEVER ACTION 30/30, 2 TIRES 2.35.65.16, TIRES AND WHEELS FOR POLARIS SPORTSMAN/RANGER 793-0979

FOR SALE: GRILL GUARD FOR 2009 CHEVY PICKUP, LOOKING FOR: BACKGATE FOR STOCK TRAILER 5FT WIDE 785-531-0751

LOOKING FOR: CEDAR FENCING 786-1512

FOR SALE: VARIOUS SIZED TRACTOR TIRES 785-650-1175

LOOKING FOR: PIGEONS, STRAW BALES 785-324-0550

FOR SALE: CAR DASH CAMERA, NASCAR CAR MODELS 617-4951

FOR SALE: GUN CABINET 620-340-3107

FOR SALE: 2006 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX 617-0390

FOR SALE: 2 ENGINES, 1 PIECE SHOWER/TUB UNIT 282-7708

FOR SALE: GO KART, SEWING MACHINE 639-2038

FOR SALE: ROTO TILLER, 1999 DODGE DURANGO, ELECTRIC RANGE 285-6118 OR 804-3204

