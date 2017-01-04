Great Bend Regional Hospital welcomes New Year’s baby

Each year, the staff at Great Bend Regional Hospital wait anxiously to see which expecting mother will deliver the first baby of the new year. For 2017, the first baby was born Tuesday morning to Matt and Andrea Stalcup of Great Bend. Their new son, Easton Gates Stalcup, was born at 8:43 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2 weighing 6 pounds 11 ounces and measuring 19 inches long. Grandparents include Lenard and Carolyn Maxwell, as well as Kevin and Diane Stalcup, all residing in Great Bend.

“The care we received from the staff at Great Bend Regional Hospital was exceptional. It made the transition into parenthood so much easier,” says Andrea Stalcup, mother of the New Year’s baby. “Not to mention the spacious, clean, comfortable facility.”

The staff of the Obstetrics and Pediatrics department put together a special gift basket for the Stalcup family, including a massage and spa goodies for mom along with lots of essentials for a newborn baby.

“Being the first baby born in a new year is a fun conversation topic that little Easton and his family can brag about for years to come,” says Stephanie Jones, OB/Peds Department Supervisor. “We were proud to make that milestone even more special with a basket of goodies to spoil mom and baby.”

Private labor and recovery suites are popular with families, along with the “High Five for Mom and Baby Hospital” designation earned by the Obstetrics nursing staff. This designation means that GBRH puts a high priority on skin-to-skin and breastfeeding, especially in the golden hour after birth.

To learn more about the hospital’s obstetrics services, visit www.gbregional.com.